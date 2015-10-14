FIFA investigating Mangala transfer
FIFA is looking into the transfer of Eliaquim Mangala from Porto to Manchester City in 2014.
Eliaquim Mangala's transfer to Manchester City from Porto last year is being investigated by FIFA amid suggestions the switch contravened third-party ownership rules.
Mangala moved to the Etihad Stadium from the Primeira Liga side in August last year - Porto receiving €30.5million for their 56.67 per cent of the player's rights.
While third-party ownership was banned by FIFA in May, private equity fund Doyen Sports had invested in Mangala prior to his departure for England.
"We are looking into this," a FIFA spokesperson told Omnisport when asked about the transfer.
Third-party ownership was particularly common in Portugal, with Doyen having also invested in Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo - formerly of Sporting CP.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.