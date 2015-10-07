FIFA president Blatter facing suspension, claims advisor

FIFA president Sepp Blatter is facing a potential 90-day suspension after the world governing body's Ethics Committee recommended the sanction, an advisor to the Swiss has claimed.

Klaus Stohlker has said that the 79-year-old could be removed from his duties, if formal approval is given by the adjudicatory arm of FIFA, which is headed by Hans-Joachim Eckert.

FIFA's Ethics Committee has reportedly been meeting this week in light of the criminal proceedings opened against Blatter by the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) last month.

Blatter is suspected of signing an "unfavourable" contract with the Caribbean Football Union (CFU), then led by former FIFA heavyweight Jack Warner, in 2005 that market experts claim handed World Cup television rights for the 2010 event in South Africa and the 2014 showpiece in Brazil to Warner for a fraction of their market value.

He is also accused of making a "disloyal payment" to UEFA president Michel Platini in 2011 relating to work carried out by Platini between 1999 and 2002 when the Frenchman was a 'special advisor' to Blatter, though both men have persistently denied any wrongdoing.

"What we know is that president Blatter was told he could be suspended for 90 days," Stohlker told The Guardian. "The Ethics Committee has not taken any key decisions, they are waiting for further investigations. There is no guilt impugned."

"President Blatter has not flown away from his throne but is still in power. It's a very difficult situation. It's not good for global football."

When contacted by Omnisport, Stohlker confirmed that Blatter would continue to work as normal on Thursday.

"We have until now no written document," he said in a statement. "President Blatter will be in his office tomorrow morning."

The news is the latest twist in the scandal that has engulfed world football.

Blatter has refused to step down from his position, despite growing pressure - with a number of lucrative sponsors, including McDonald's and Coca-Cola, demanding his resignation.

Stohlker had said earlier this week in an interview with persoenlich.com that Blatter was able to "withstand the pressure" of his situation.

FIFA were unavailable for comment when contacted by Omnisport.