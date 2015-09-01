FIFA set to clarify proposed Grosskreutz deal

Kevin Grosskreutz remains a Borussia Dortmund player for now after delays with his paperwork ahead of a move to Galatasaray.

The 27-year-old midfielder returned from long-standing knee problems during pre-season and has had a very public falling out with coach Thomas Tuchel – leaving his future unclear.

A switch to Turkey looked set to take place ahead of Monday's transfer deadline, but Dortmund say the deal has yet to be verified.

"The transfer agreed between Borussia Dortmund and Galatasaray for midfielder Kevin Grosskreutz to move to the Turkish top flight outfit has not yet gone through," a Dortmund club statement read.

"As usual, Borussia Dortmund verifiably and without exception took all of the necessary steps required by the 'FIFA TMS' transfer system for the completion of a transfer - with regard to both deadline and form.

"Football's world governing body FIFA will now clarify the matter."