FIFA starts to submit final reports on World Cup bids

FIFA's decision to award the 2018 finals to Russia and the next to Qatar was met with widespread criticism, as allegations of corruption were levelled at the world game's governing body.

On Tuesday, it was confirmed that the first of the final reports had been submitted by the investigatory chamber's independent chairman Cornel Borbely.

According to a FIFA statement, Corbely has "been working diligently on the investigation proceedings opened against individuals and has now submitted a first set of final reports and accompanying investigation files to the adjudicatory chamber for its consideration.

"Following a thorough assessment, the adjudicatory chamber will decide whether or not to open adjudicatory proceedings.

"Further final reports by the investigatory chamber are expected to be submitted to the adjudicatory chamber within the coming months.

"In accordance with art. 36 of the Code of Ethics and in order not to jeopardise ongoing proceedings, only the final decision of the adjudicatory chamber may be made public.

"As such, no further information as to the contents of the proceedings can be shared at this stage."