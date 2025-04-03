UK given huge boost in World Cup bid

Plans are already being made for the tournament to be held in the United Kingdom

Spain are the current holders of the Women's World Cup after winning the competition in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The United Kingdom has been given a huge boost in their plans to host the 2035 Women's World Cup.

England were awarded the rights to the 2022 UEFA Women's European Championships in which Sarina Wiegman's side won the competition after beating Germany in the final at Wembley Stadium.

But a strategic bid for the World Cup in 10 years looks to be heading in the right direction after FIFA president Gianni Infantino indicated that no other nations have lodged their own intentions to rival the UK's ongoing bid.

England set to host 2035 Women's World Cup after new information released

The Lionesses have paved the way for a new generation of supporters over the past 5 years (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to The Guardian, Infantino confirmed in an address to UEFA's annual congress in Belgrade that the UK had shown the most promise and proposed the only bid when it comes to staging the competition in 2035.

The news will come as a huge boost as the Lionesses continue to pave the way in inspiring a new generation of fans, thanks to the likes of Leah Williamson, Ella Toone and Alessia Russo.

Ella Toone and Leah Williamson are two of the biggest names in women's football (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I can confirm that we have received one bid for 2031, and one valid bid for 2035,” Infantino told delegates.

“The 2031 bid is from the USA and potentially some other CONCACAF nations. The 2035 bid is from Europe, from the home nations.”

The UK bid, which was announced in March and has government backing, must be submitted formally by the end of November.

England successfully held the Women’s European Championship in 2022, with London, Manchester, Sheffield, Rotherham and Milton Keynes all staging games.

All the signs indication the UK will be successful with their bid (Image credit: Getty Images)

“We are honoured to be the sole bidder for the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2035," said the FA's CEO Mark Bullingham.

"Hosting the first FIFA World Cup since 1966 with our home nations partners will be very special. The hard work starts now, to put together the best possible bid by the end of the year.”

In FourFourTwo's view, having the 2035 Women's World Cup in the UK would be another huge step forward in helping the growth and visibility of the ladies' game.

England Women are in action tomorrow in the Women's Nations League, as they host Belgium at Ashton Gate.

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.

