FIFA urged to witness the Brazilian Beckham

It is more than 20 years since David Beckham announced himself on the world stage by lobbing Wimbledon's Neil Sullivan from inside his own half, and now one talented Brazilian has emulated that feat.

Gustavo Scarpa was just two years old when Beckham's strike hit the net at Selhurst Park in 1996, but his stunning effort for Fluminense this week was a carbon copy of the former England man's effort.

Fluminense were already leading 4-1 in their Copa do Brasil game against Globo when attacking midfielder Scarpa spotted the home side's goalkeeper off his line and sent a sensational shot looping through the air and into the net.

The club shared a clip of the goal on Twitter, urging FIFA to consider Scarpa's strike for this year's Puskas Award, which is given to the scorer of the best goal in the opinion of FIFA and selected Football Committee members.

The award, created by former FIFA president Sepp Blatter in 2009 in memory of former Real Madrid and Hungary striker Ferenc Puskas, has been won by a Brazilian on two occasions: Neymar in 2011, and Wendell Lira in 2015.