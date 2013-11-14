FIFA World Cup Play-off: Nigeria v Ethiopia

The Africa Cup of Nations holders are within touching distance of Brazil 2014 after Emmanuel Emenike's double gave them a 2-1 win in the first leg of their play-off tie at the Addis Ababa Stadium on October 13.

Behailu Assefa had given Ethiopia the lead in that game with his first international goal, but Fenerbahce forward Emenike bagged a brace inside the last 25 minutes - including a last-minute penalty - to put Nigeria firmly in control.

However, despite Stephen Keshi's side being in a commanding position heading into the second leg in Calabar, Emenike is anticipating a difficult match.

"The game in Calabar will be tougher for us than the one in Addis Ababa. We have to be careful and get ready for another big business in Calabar," he told FIFA.com.

"Ethiopia are very good and they will be coming here with more tricks. So, we shouldn't see the first victory as the end of road."

The hosts will be without injured pair Nosa Igiebor and Uche Nwofor, but Kenneth Omeruo, Reuben Gabriel and Bright Dike have all been called up by Keshi.

Ethiopia, meanwhile, will welcome back star striker Getaneh Kebede, who has scored four goals in qualifying so far.

The 21-year-old missed the first leg due to a knee injury but his return is sure to be welcomed by Ethiopia boss Sewnet Bishaw.