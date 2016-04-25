Figo fears for Zidane's Real Madrid future

Former Real Madrid winger Luis Figo fears for Zinedine Zidane's future at the Santiago Bernabeu side as he has warned results are all that matter in the Spanish capital.

Zidane replaced Rafael Benitez as the man in charge at Madrid back in January and can still win the Liga title and Champions League in his first season.

Madrid are just a point behind La Liga leaders Barcelona and city rivals Atletico Madrid in second place with three games remaining, while Manchester City await in the Champions League semi-finals.

However, Figo has warned Zidane's status at Madrid could change quickly if they fail to win any silverware.

"I am very happy for Zidane that he is Madrid coach, both as a former team-mate and as a friend," Figo told El Mundo.

"He is very shy but a super honest person and a very good professional. He's a great friend and a symbol of Real Madrid.

"I think him becoming Madrid coach was a natural process. He always wanted to become a coach.

"I hope that he will remain Madrid coach for many more years, but the position of coach at Madrid is very unstable and it always depends on results. They change coaches a lot of times."