Figures reveal further drop in football banning orders

The Home Office has announced a decrease in the number of football banning orders for a fourth successive year.

Figures released show there were a total of 2,181 active banning orders in place in England and Wales between the period of September 4, 2014 and September 8, 2015.

That number is down by four percent on the previous year's tally - the all-time high was in 2010/11, when the figure stood at 3,174.

The figures also revealed 484 new banning orders were issued during the past year. Burnley received the most number with 26, followed by Liverpool (23).

However, Newcastle United still top the overall table. They had a total of 132 orders in place at the cut-off point, putting them comfortably ahead of second-placed Chelsea (79), though a supporter can have more than one order against them.

In terms of Premier League teams, Swansea City had the lowest number with 15.

Football League clubs Accrington Stanley, Burton Albion and Cheltenham Town all had none against their name.