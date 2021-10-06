Fikayo Tomori believes AC Milan move has paid off after England recall

Fikayo Tomori believes his England recall justifies his move to AC Milan.

The 23-year-old left Chelsea to join the Serie A giants permanently in the summer, having spent last season on loan at the San Siro.

The centre-back has enjoyed his time in Italy to date and earned a spot in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the upcoming World Cup qualification double-header against Andorra and Hungary.

Tomori, whose one and only Three Lions cap to date came in a Euro 2020 qualifier against Kosovo in November 2019, had fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge before opting to take a move into European football.

“I think so,” he replied when asked if the move to Milan was justified by being back with England.

“At the tail end of my time at Chelsea, I wasn’t in the England squad so to go back in after going to Milan then something must have gone right.

“Hopefully I can continue my form and bring it here as well. My goal is to carry on. Milan are in really good shape in Serie A.

“With England, I want to come to the next camp, the next one and the next one and try and stake my claim for the World Cup squad if we get there.

Every footballer wants to play and I got the opportunity to do that at Milan, when it came at such a big club I was really happy and it has gone well so far

“Being here is another motivation, with the World Cup being so close, we are not there yet and need to qualify but that carrot of being there and representing my country at a World Cup would be amazing.

“We are not there yet and there’s a long way to go but being here now I am just trying to take my opportunity as much as possible.”

Tomori admits he had a tough time towards the end of his spell at Chelsea, where he had initially shone after progressing through the ranks.

But the former Canada youth international – Tomori having been born in Calgary – said putting the past behind him has helped to establish himself in Milan.

Fikayo Tomori (right) has fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)

“It was a difficult time,” he added.

“Every footballer wants to play and I got the opportunity to do that at Milan, when it came at such a big club I was really happy and it has gone well so far.

“We have started the new season well, the club has shown a lot of faith in me. I feel really happy really and comfortable there, I feel really settled and it has led me to be here so it is all going really well.

“Since I have been at Milan I haven’t thought about it. I’ve been able to overcome that and forget about it.

“I think the reason it is now going so well is that I didn’t dwell on it, it is part of football and part of life. I’m really happy and had a good support system with my family and friends.”