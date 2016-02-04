Filipe Luis has ban for Messi challenge reduced

Filipe Luis' three-match suspension for a crude challenge on Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has been reduced to one game on appeal.

The Atletico Madrid left-back was sent off in a 2-1 defeat to Barca on Saturday after a high, mistimed tackle on the stroke of half-time left Messi on the floor and the home bench enraged.

Barca coach Luis Enrique described the challenge as "shocking" and the Spanish Football Federation's (RFEF) Disciplinary Committee settled on a three-game suspension due to the "gravity of the action".

Atletico, who also had Diego Godin sent off for picking up two yellow cards, announced their appeal on Wednesday, with sporting director Jose Luis Perez Caminero claiming the punishment was not in line with previous cases.

And the RFEF's Appeals Committee has seen fit to reduce Filipe Luis' ban by two matches.

He will now miss Saturday's clash with Eibar, but will be available for subsequent fixtures against Getafe and Villarreal.