Finland sack Paatelainen as Euro 2016 hopes fade
Finland have sacked Mixu Paatelainen as national team boss after four straight defeats wrecked their hopes of reaching Euro 2016.
Mixu Paatelainen has paid for a run of four consecutive Euro 2016 qualifying defeats with his job as Finland coach.
Victory over the Faroe Islands and a draw at home to Greece left the Finns with four points from their opening two Group F fixtures.
However, a subsequent collapse in form has heavily dented their chances of reaching France and Saturday's 1-0 defeat on home soil to Hungary - which left them seven points off the group's play-off place - was the last straw for the Finland Football Association (SPL).
An SPL statement wished Paatelainen well and confirmed a follow-up meeting will be held on Tuesday as they plot their next appointment.
