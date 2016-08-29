Fiorentina deny approach for Chelsea target Alonso

Fiorentina sporting director Carlos Freitas has denied claims the Serie A club have been approached for defender Marcos Alonso, despite reported interest from Chelsea.

Alonso, 25, has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League club just days before the transfer window closes.

But Freitas insists his side are keen to hold onto the former Real Madrid, Bolton Wanderers and Sunderland defender.

"So far no club has come to ask for our best players," he said on Monday.

"He's for now a Fiorentina player."

Freitas was speaking at the presentation of loan signings Sebastian Cristoforo and Carlos Salcedo.

There may be another addition for coach Paulo Sousa before the deadline, with the club linked to their former forward Stevan Jovetic, now at Inter.

"We want to keep the best, but we also want to strengthen the team, trying to keep the economic balance," Freitas said on Jovetic.

"Until the end we will try to put together the best team possible for the needs of the coach."

Fiorentina have collected three points from their opening two Serie A games, losing to champions Juventus before overcoming Chievo 1-0.