Chelsea are about to have another busy transfer window this summer, as Enzo Maresca and the Blues hierarchy make more changes to the side.

After a couple of years of heavy spending, Chelsea enjoyed a slightly quieter 2024/25 in terms of high-profile arrivals, focusing instead of getting players out of Stamford Bridge to make room for new signings.

Lots will depend on what happens in their battle to qualify for the Champions League, though. They're currently sixth in the Premier League table but are just three points behind Nottingham Forest in third and level on points with seventh-placed Aston Villa.

Chelsea looking at a busy transfer window

Should they fail to qualify for the Champions League, some player exits might be necessary at Chelsea as they look to balance the books and keep players happy, however. The Blues haven't been in the elite competition since the 2022/23 season, leaving some talented individuals eyeing moves elsewhere.

It's not just Champions League clubs they'll have to worry about, however, as other substantial offers come in from abroad.

According to the Telegraph, Chelsea are at risk of losing Moises Caicedo in the summer transfer window as Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr look to lure him away from Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea paid Brighton £115m for Caicedo in 2023, a British transfer record that broke the previous amount of £107m, also set by the Blues when signing Enzo Fernandez six months before.

After a difficult first season at Chelsea, Caicedo has settled into exactly the player Enzo Maresca and the club's hierarchy expect, with the Ecuadorian now one of the first names on the team sheet and a key member of the squad.

The 23-year-old's development might not continue in the Premier League, however, with Al Nassr preparing a blockbuster move in the summer. Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Aymeric Laporte and Jhon Duran are all currently at the club, as they look to make even more high-profile moves. When looking at Duran's winter signing, Caicedo departing certainly isn't out of the question.

In FourFourTwo's view, it seems impossible that Chelsea would let Caicedo leave for anything less than the £115m they spent, especially when considering he still has six years remaining on his contract and his importance to the side. It does depend on if the player wants the move, however, with Duran proving that, when a lucrative offer is on the table, sometimes it's difficult to turn down.

Caicedo is valued at £68.5m by Transfermarkt.