Fiorentina deny Sousa exit reports

Fiorentina have rejected speculation that coach Paulo Sousa is on his way out of the club.

Reports on Monday suggested the 46-year-old had called time on his tenure, having moved to the Stadio Artemio Franchi last season and achieved a fifth-place finish.

But the Serie A club, who have won one and lost one of their opening two games of 2016-17, issued a definitive response later that same day.

"Fiorentina flatly denies the news entirely without foundation of an imminent parting of coach Paulo Sousa," a club statement read.

"Fiorentina regrets and is surprised the superficial way in which such a serious scenario has been reported.

"Fiorentina has always cooperated with the press and individual journalists who speak in the first person on social networks, respecting the right of opinion and criticism, but does not intend to accept communication based on conjecture, assumptions or reconstructions unfounded and unverified.

"All of this fact undermines the peace of the club, its players and fans by creating confusion and damage."

Sousa is thought to be angered that Marcos Alonso was sold to Chelsea on transfer deadline day, having been told by general manager Pantaleo Corvino that none of his star players would depart.