Fiorentina deserve to be top of Serie A - Sousa

Paulo Sousa is in no doubt that Fiorentina are worthy of their position at the top of Serie A.

The Florence side regained top spot from Roma – who suffered defeat to Inter on Saturday - with a 4-1 win over Frosinone on Sunday, moving above Roberto Mancini's side on goal difference.

Sousa feels his team are back where they belong and have the confidence to remain there.

"I am very happy with the game, we deserve this position," he said.

"Our principles are being seen. The stadium and the fans help us a lot, victory after victory.

"The secret is to work day after day. Our principles and the desire to win will get us far.

"We are all pleased with these results. The boys quickly understood my ideas.

"We have confidence in everything we do. We can be competitive against everyone."