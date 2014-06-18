Fiorentina keen on capturing Valbuena

The Marseille man is representing his country at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, and impressed in their 3-0 win over Honduras on Sunday.

Valbuena, 29, made 41 appearances in all competitions for Marseille last term, scoring three goals, but could be set for a move away from France.

The player's agent, Jean Pierre Bernes, told Canal+: "The World Cup will be a great shop window for Valbuena.

"There are serious talks with two or three clubs, including Fiorentina and some Turkish sides.

"For now, though, we are only at the start of negotiations."

Valbuena extended his Marseille deal in February last year, meaning he is under contract until the conclusion of the 2016-17 season.