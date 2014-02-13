Fiorentina suffer Savic hamstring blow

Savic has been a regular for Vincenzo Montella's men this season, making 26 appearances in all competitions.

However, the 23-year-old will be unavailable for the Serie A visit of Inter on Saturday and the UEFA Europa League trip to Esbjerg next Thursday.

There is good news for Montella, however, with Serbian defender Nenad Tomovic cleared to return following a knee injury.

Veteran midfielder Massimo Ambrosini, forward Ante Rebic and defender Ahmed Hegazy are all still out, although the latter is making good progress in his recovery from a knee ligament injury.

A statement on the Fiorentina website read: "Diagnostic procedures performed on Stefan Savic have revealed a Grade I hamstring strain in his right thigh. The defender has begun treatment and will undergo further tests in 10 days' time.

"Nenad Tomovic has completed his rehabilitation programme after his knee injury and is now able to take part in competitive action again.

"Massimo Ambrosini is still having physiotherapy for Achilles tendinitis and will continue to train separately for the next few days.

"Ante Rebic has resumed light training on the pitch as he recovers from metatarsal pain in his big toe.

"Ahmed Hegazy has been examined by professor Pier Paolo Mariani, who confirmed that the defender's reconstructed knee ligament is showing excellent stability following surgery on 6 September 2013.

"Hegazy will continue to work on regaining muscle strength, in his thigh flexors in particular, and will undergo another check-up in a month's time."