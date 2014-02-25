Fiorentina's Valero handed four-match ban

The Spaniard became involved in a scuffle with Gianni Munari as Parma prepared to take a free-kick late on, prompting referee Andrea Gervasoni to give both men their marching orders.

But while Munari has been served with just a one-game suspension, Valero's ban is longer as he put his hands on the referee in his protestations against the decision.

Lega Serie A's judgement alleged that Valero "pushed repeatedly vehemently an opposing a footballer with hands on chest" and "at the time of the consequential expulsion order, placed one hand on the referee's shoulder, pushing him."

The 29-year-old will now miss his side's forthcoming fixtures against Lazio, Juventus, Chievo and Napoli.

Fiorentina head coach Vincenzo Montella will also serve a one-match ban for an insult directed at an official in the changing rooms, while Modibo Diakite will miss a single match following his dismissal for two yellow double yellow card.

David Pizarro is ruled out for one fixture following his yellow card, which was his fourth of the campaign.