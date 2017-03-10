On-fire Kane scoops Player of the Month prize for February

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been named the Premier League's Player of the Month for February after scoring four goals in his three league outings.

Kane is the top goalscorer in the league with 19 strikes, placing him one clear of Everton's Romelu Lukaku and his goals have helped Spurs to sit in second place in the table, behind leaders Chelsea.

The 23-year-old started the month by scoring the only goal of the game in a 1-0 Premier League home win against struggling Middlesbrough, but he failed to hit the net against Liverpool or Gent in either leg of Spurs' last-32 Europa League exit to the Belgian side.

After an FA Cup hat-trick against Fulham, Kane repeated the feat when Stoke City visited White Hart Lane, capping a goal-laden month for the England international.

"It's a great honour. It was a good month for me and for the team as well, so it's a real honour to accept this award," Kane said. "[Stoke] was obviously a great match for us, to win 4-0, obviously it shows how well we've been playing.

"My diet has changed since January, I've got a new chef I've been working with to help with my nutrition, get me a bit leaner and quicker. That seems to be working but it's my teammates as well, when you've got people like [Christian] Eriksen and Dele behind me, and the guys backing them up as well, they're creating all the chances for me. I'm just there putting them in the back of the net."

Kane takes the Player of the Month award for the fourth time in his career and he is the third Spurs player to be given the prize this season, after Son Heung-min claimed September's award and Alli won in January.