Fit again Filipe Luis wary of depleted Barca

Filipe Luis insisted La Liga champions Barcelona remain favourites to beat Atletico Madrid, despite the absence of Claudio Bravo, Dani Alves and Gerard Pique.

Injuries have sidelined goalkeeper Bravo and Dani Alves for Barca's trip to the Vicente Calderon on Saturday, while Pique is set to serve the third of a four-match suspension.

Douglas will also miss the showdown in Madrid, and Sergi Roberto is in doubt.

But Filipe Luis, who declared himself fit to play after recovering from injury, said unbeaten Atletico will not be underestimating Barca.

"Barcelona have only recently won every trophy there is to win and their squad is practically the same," Filipe Luis said on Wednesday, as reported by AS.

"However many players they have out injured, their squad is big enough for them to go into any match as the favourites.

"We're going into the game with the advantage of being at home, that's important and they know it. It's a great game for the viewing public and may the best team win.

"We are in a great moment of form; we are full of confidence after two wins without conceding any. That's the path we want to follow. As always, it will be decided by small details."