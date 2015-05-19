Hoger returns to Schalke training

Schalke midfielder Marco Hoger was reinstated to the first-team squad on Tuesday after serving a one-week club-imposed suspension.

Hoger missed Schalke's 1-0 win over Paderborn in the Bundesliga on Saturday after the Gelsenkirchen-based club said they had lost faith in the loyalty of the 25-year-old following to 2-0 reverse to Cologne in the previous match.

Team-mates Kevin-Prince Boateng and Sidney Sam were suspended indefinitely in the wake of that loss, with the duo expected to be released at the end of the season after general manager Horst Heldt claimed "the trust has gone".

But Hoger has been welcomed back to Roberto Di Matteo's squad and is available to play Hamburg in the Bundesliga's final round on Saturday.

"Following a discussion with the management on Monday, the midfielder is allowed to take part in both training and first-team activities," a statement on Schalke's website read.

Hoger has played 25 league matches for Schalke this term, starting every one.