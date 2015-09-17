Fit-again Lallana hopes for Liverpool response

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana insists he is fully fit and ready for his return after being sidelined with a thigh injury.

Lallana, 27, started his side's opening two Premier League games before suffering the injury, which has kept him out since.

He is set to make his return for Brendan Rodgers' men on Thursday as they visit Bordeaux to start their Europa League campaign.

The England international said he was ready to go, and he is eager to have an impact for Rodgers' struggling team.

"I'm fully fit now," Lallana was quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo.

"I trained on Friday, it was too soon for [Manchester] United at the weekend but after another three or four days [of] good training, I’m ready for Thursday night.

"It was frustrating to have another setback but as a footballer you have to deal with that. Hopefully I can now stay fit for the rest of the season.

"It was so disappointing to miss the last couple of games because as a senior member of the team I have not been there to help.

"I'm delighted to be back and now I want to help the team get some positive results over the coming days."

Lallana said he was confident Liverpool would get back on track after a three-game winless run, which has included league losses to West Ham (3-0) and Manchester United (3-1).

"We've had a couple of bad results but that won't continue. I've got an immense amount of confidence that results will turn," he said.

"As a club we have got to stick together through the good times and the bad times. This is a good chance to start getting a bit of momentum back again."