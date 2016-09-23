Fitness fears over Aubameyang with Real Madrid looming

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has emerged as a fitness doubt for Borussia Dortmund's Champions League clash with Real Madrid, despite playing 90 minutes – and scoring – against Freiburg on Friday.

Aubameyang capped his 100th Bundesliga appearance with a goal as Thomas Tuchel's men beat Freiburg 3-1 at Signal Iduna Park, with Zinedine Zidane's European champions the next visitors to Westphalia on Tuesday.

But the Gabon international must prove his fitness ahead of the game, after leaving the stadium with his left foot taped.

"Aubameyang has twice taken a blow," Tuchel told his post-match news conference. "We must wait until tomorrow [Saturday]."

The player himself was keen to ease fears over his fitness, telling reporters: "It's OK. I'm not too bad."