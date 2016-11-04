Five-star Aduriz lauds Athletic team-mates

Athletic Bilbao striker Aritz Aduriz hailed the contribution of his team-mates after his remarkable five-goal haul to sink Genk in the Europa League.

The veteran frontman became the first man to score five in a single Europa League match, including a hat-trick of penalties, as he netted from every attempt on target at San Mames.

Nevertheless, Aduriz insisted the limelight should be shared as Athletic moved up to second place in Group F with two matches remaining – drawing level on points with their opponents, who won 2-0 when the sides met in Belgium during the previous matchweek.

"There was the team; without the team I'm nobody," he told beIN Sports.

"I finish the plays bit the work was from all. We have stood firm, have had occasional setbacks but we have been remade.

"It was totally crucial for the future of the team in the Europa League. We needed the three points and we are happy. Despite suffering a lot, because Genk is a great team, we could win."