Flamengo sack second coach this year

Goias, bottom of the Brazilian championship, followed suit, dismissing former Brazil coach Emerson Leao to take to 27 the number of coaching changes among the 20 top-flight clubs this year.

Lourenco, who replaced Flamengo's title-winning coach Andrade in April, won seven and lost seven of his 20 matches in charge as the team were knocked out in the Libertadores Cup quarter-finals and languished at 10th in the league standings.

Brazil's most popular team, 15 points behind leaders Fluminense after 16 matches, left the field at the Maracana after a 0-0 home draw with 19th-placed Atletico Mineiro on Thursday to jeers and insults directed at Lourenco.

"Flamengo's greatest asset is their fans. When they make themselves felt in that way, we have to think. I left the Maracana convinced there was a need for change," executive director and former great Zico told reporters.

"(Lourenco) left because of fan pressure. The situation reached a point where things could only get worse," Zico added.

Leao's Goias side have not won in nine matches and are bottom with 13 points.

Only Paulista championship and Copa Brasil winners Santos and Mineiro among the 20 first-division teams have not changed coach this season.

