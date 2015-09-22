Fletcher expects Evans to be Albion mainstay

Jonny Evans will be an asset to West Bromwich Albion for a number of years, according to club captain Darren Fletcher.

Evans has helped his new side to two clean sheets in his first two games since joining the club from Manchester United for an undisclosed fee at the end of August.

Evans and Fletcher spent a decade together at Old Trafford, and Fletcher has admitted he was keen to see them reunited.

"Jonny is a fantastic signing. I spoke about it when he came and I was so excited when he signed," the Scotland midfielder told Sky Sports.

"He's a top player. A great leader and a good talker and I think it's a fantastic signing for the Albion. He's going to be a mainstay in that defence for a number of years. The clean sheets are no coincidence and there's more to come.

"He's a great lad and I can't speak highly enough of him. I knew we were getting a top, top player. One of the best defenders I've ever played with at Manchester United and now here."

He added: "I was constantly on the phone to him. Probably doing his head in, I was phoning and texting him every day.

"He's always been good company, we're good friends, live very closely and families are very close, so for me personally I was really happy when he came."