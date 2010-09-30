Fletcher hails Hernandez attributes

The 22-year-old Mexican international, who moved to England from Chivas in the summer, scored the winner in the Red Devils' vital away win against Valencia in the Champions League on Wednesday night, adding to the strike he notched on his competitive debut for the club in the Community Shield in August.

Hernandez enjoyed a notable World Cup in South Africa with his native Mexico, but has been limited to substitute appearances at the start of his maiden Premier League campaign as he plots his way into Sir Alex Ferguson’s side.

But Scotland captain Fletcher believes the talented forward has all the credentials in his make-up to prove a big hit for Manchester United.

"He showed he is going to be a great player for Manchester United,” the midfield stalwart told reporters.

"He is young and still getting used to the way we play. But he has come in from Mexico and is a real talent."

Hernandez came off the bench with little over 13 minutes left to play before collecting a neat pass off of fellow substitute Federico Macheda and smashing the ball home to break the home side's resistance, an effort which impressed Fletcher.

"Javier got his head down and finished it fantastically,” he said.

Following Manchester United’s opening round draw at home to Rangers, whereby the hosts failed to break down a solid away defensive rearguard, Fletcher is pleased some momentum has been restored ahead of the club’s back-to-back meetings with Turkish outfit Bursaspor next month.

"We are back in a good position. We were disappointed to draw at home to Rangers and we knew going to Valencia was going to be difficult,” he added.

"But we got three points to put us back top of the group. The target is always 10 points. That is what it remains."

By Stuart Appleby