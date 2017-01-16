Flick resigns as DFB's sporting director

Hansi Flick has decided to step down from his role as sporting director at the German Football Association (DFB) with immediate effect.

The 51-year-old joined the DFB in 2006, initially as assistant coach to Joachim Low, before taking the position of sporting director in 2014.

Flick was contracted to the DFB until 2019, but has stepped down to spend more time with his family.

"Hansi Flick has done a lot for German football over the past 10 years," DFB president Reinhard Grindel said.

"He played a key role in our World Cup win alongside Jogi Low and has done important things for the future as sporting director.

"We are sad to see him go, but we respect his personal wish to leave."

Flick enjoyed his biggest success in 2014 when Germany beat Argentina 1-0 in the World Cup final courtesy of a Mario Gotze extra-time strike.

"It was an exciting and successful time, but also very intensive," Flick said.

"My resignation has nothing to do with any personal ambitions or potential problems. The only reason is that I want to spend more time with my family."

Horst Hrubesch will take Flick's position until a permanent replacement has been appointed.