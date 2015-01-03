Florenzi signs Roma extension until 2019
Roma have announced that Italy international Alessandro Florenzi has signed a contract extension until the end of the 2018-19 season.
Florenzi, a versatile right-sided player, has been a regular in Roma's matchday squads this term, featuring in 15 of the club's 16 Serie A fixtures.
The 23-year-old has often been utilised as a substitute, but has nevertheless done enough to earn a fresh deal at Stadio Olimpico that will run for a further four-and-a-half years.
A product of Roma's youth academy, Florenzi made his debut for the club in May 2011 as a late replacement for Francesco Totti.
He went on to enjoy a loan spell at Serie B side Crotone in the 2011-12 season, before returning to earn frequent action at Roma.
Florenzi has represented the capital club in 103 matches in all competitions and started Roma's last three league games.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.