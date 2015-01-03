Florenzi signs Roma extension until 2019

Florenzi, a versatile right-sided player, has been a regular in Roma's matchday squads this term, featuring in 15 of the club's 16 Serie A fixtures.

The 23-year-old has often been utilised as a substitute, but has nevertheless done enough to earn a fresh deal at Stadio Olimpico that will run for a further four-and-a-half years.

A product of Roma's youth academy, Florenzi made his debut for the club in May 2011 as a late replacement for Francesco Totti.

He went on to enjoy a loan spell at Serie B side Crotone in the 2011-12 season, before returning to earn frequent action at Roma.

Florenzi has represented the capital club in 103 matches in all competitions and started Roma's last three league games.