Flores expects Chelsea to try and impress Hiddink

Watford are unsure exactly what to expect from Guus Hiddink's Chelsea on Saturday but Quique Sanchez Flores is anticipating a tough test for his side.

According to the Watford boss, the departure of Jose Mourinho - and subsequent hiring of Hiddink - makes it difficult to assess exactly how the floundering champions will line up at Stamford Bridge this weekend.

That could make them a dangerous team to face as Watford look to continue a fantastic run of form that has seen them amass four successive victories – the latest an emphatic 3-0 win over Liverpool.

"Of course when a club changes their manager, the players need to show for the new manager their skill, power and energy," said Flores.

"We are ready to face this experience, we know they will try to look like a very tough team. Of course we are expecting a tough game because they play well, they have experience, [and] a lot of quality.

"Normally you might analyse the three games before, but when they change [manager] it's not valid what you analyse under one coach.

"For us it is not valid what we know about the Chelsea of Jose Mourinho, for us it's important to know what happened against Sunderland because they are the first lines of Hiddink.

"That's what we can analyse, nothing more."

Watford's recent revival has seen them climb up to seventh in the Premier League table - one point off the top four - but, while many may be surprised, Flores knew the capabilities of his squad.

He added: "We know that we have had a good run, but the feeling within the dressing room with the players is that it is no surprise for us.

"I am really happy with that [attitude], it is a very strong mentality."