Flores not concerned by lack of goals

Quique Sanchez Flores is not concerned by "humble" Watford's lack of cutting edge after they were held to a second consecutive goalless draw at Vicarage Road by Southampton.

Watford have drawn all three matches on their return to the Premier League, with Sunday's stalemate coming after they failed to find the back of the net against West Brom at home last weekend.

Odion Ighalo and Etienne Capoue spurned golden opportunities in either half for the top-flight newcomers, but head coach Flores took the positives from a drab encounter.

"It was a very difficult match for us," said the Spaniard, whose new-look side started their campaign with a 2-2 draw at Everton.

"This kind of team is balanced and very difficult to play. They changed the shape and system so finally it was difficult to play against five defenders.

"It was difficult to create space. In the second half we attacked better but the first half was very difficult.

"We had a good chance with Ighalo, then in the second half with Capoue. But that's football – sometimes they go in and sometimes you lose the chance.

"The result is not usual in this country, but is important to have a good balance.

"We are a humble team who has just been promoted so it is very important to know we are a hard team who don't concede easily.

"It's very difficult for us to score goals but it's okay."

Watford face Preston North End at Deepdale in the League Cup on Tuesday before making a daunting trip to Manchester City on Saturday.