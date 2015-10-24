Flores praises 'soul of the team' Deeney

Watford boss Quique Sanchez Flores has heaped praise on captain Troy Deeney, whose first Premier League goal of the season inspired his side to a 2-0 win over Stoke City on Saturday.

Deeney struck two minutes before half time during a fine performance at the Britannia Stadium, which was capped off by Almen Abdi's powerful effort midway through the second half.

Much had been made of Deeney's goal drought before Saturday's win but Flores insists it was not something he had dwelled upon, adding he has been delighted with the striker's contribution over the last few weeks.

He told reporters after the game: "I wasn't worried about his situation, we didn't talk about it too much with Deeney because he's working really hard and he's the soul of the team.

"We were not really worried by this situation but it's better for him because we know that with strikers confidence is very important."

Midfielder Ben Watson was another to be singled out for praise after putting in an eye-catching performance.

"He is like a leader in the middle. We have different leaders like [Valon] Behrami or Ben Watson and Watson is playing really well, he read the system really well. Today he was a little bit protected with [Etienne] Capoue also.

"But Watson is always reading the match in the right way and for us that's very important."

And Flores stressed the overall performance of his side was the most pleasing aspect, adding there could be more to come.

"We played really well today. Well played with a lot of confidence.

"The balance of the team was amazing and when we are playing like this it is very difficult for Stoke and other teams also."