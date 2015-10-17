Flores proud despite Watford defeat

Quique Sanchez Flores found solace in a solid 60-minute display from Watford despite falling to a 3-0 defeat to Arsenal.

Watford held their own against Arsene Wenger's side for the majority of the Premier League clash at Vicarage Road on Saturday, but ultimately succumbed just after the hour mark.

Alexis Sanchez, Olivier Giroud and Aaron Ramsey sealed victory for Arsenal with three goals in 12 minutes, leaving Watford with nothing to show for their efforts in an otherwise dogged display.

"For one hour we played really well," the manager told Sky Sports. "We had our chances in the first half, then we conceded the goal when we were playing really well in the second half.

"We made a couple of mistakes, but I am really happy with the first hour.

He added: "We spent a lot of energy because we needed to run a lot. The players did really well the first hour because we made good pressure in the middle. I think it surprised Arsenal a little.

"We didn't deserve to concede the goal in that moment, and for the next 10 minutes we went out of the match a little bit."