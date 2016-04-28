Flores reveals Watford break clause

Watford head coach Quique Sanchez Flores has confirmed the existence of a break clause in his contract that could see him leave Vicarage Road at the end of the season.

Despite guiding Watford to the FA Cup semi-finals, where they were beaten by Crystal Palace last weekend, Watford's dip in Premier League form has seen pressure mount on the former Valencia and Atletico Madrid boss.

And, after three wins in 17 league matches, it appears increasingly likely that Flores not be in charge next season.

"It is not a distraction for me or the players – we are completely focused until the end of the season," Flores told a news conference.

"My time will not be spent thinking about my future because I knew all along what was in my contract – it's a clause at the end of the season that means we need to talk again. It's a break clause.

"I don't want to talk about that, it is not the right moment. I need to transmit my happiness for my family and the fans, and security for the players. I cannot lose time thinking about the future in football."

Watford host Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.