Flores: Striking duo key to Watford success

Watford boss Quique Sanchez Flores praised in-form striking pair Troy Deeney and Odion Ighalo, insisting their value to the team goes beyond scoring goals.

Both players were on target in a relatively comfortable 2-0 win over Norwich City on Saturday, with Deeney converting from the spot after Ighalo had been fouled in the area and the Nigerian rounding off a fine performance by netting in stoppage time.

The result avenges the 3-0 defeats suffered home and away at the hands of Alex Neil's side in the Championship last season and Flores was left thoroughly satisfied by his team's sixth win of the season.

He told BBC Sport: "It was difficult to play Norwich. They put a lot of strikers in the pitch and played long ball. We tried to keep calm until the last moment and still counter attack.

"Finally I think the result is clear because we had a lot of chances – especially in the second half.

"The wind was very hard for both teams. But in the second half we protected the ball better. I think we played a good match.

"Odion Igahlo is not just scoring goals but he is also supporting the offensive system with Troy Deeney and is creating chances too.

"The players here have been really focussed since the beginning of the season. They are very positive, and it's true that we have a lot of new players but they are very good professionals. And we are still improving."