Flores: Watford's FA Cup run an amazing journey

Watford's first run to the FA Cup quarter-finals since 2007 is an "amazing journey" for the club, head coach Quique Sanchez Flores said after Saturday's 1-0 win against Leeds United.

A Scott Wootton own goal decided a tight match at Vicarage Road, keeping Watford's dreams of winning the competition for the first time alive.

Flores, who made six changes to his starting line-up, for the match, hailed the Hornets' progress into the quarter-finals.

"It's necessary to enjoy and share this experience. It's an amazing journey for us," the Spaniard said.

"We took control, we played well and we deserved to go through to the next round of the FA Cup."

Speaking to BBC Sport, Flores added: "To win the match is the most important thing for us, and to avoid a replay for us.

"We were better in the second half than the first half. We took control with the ball and we had more attempts."

Flores praised January signings Mario Suarez and Nordin Amrabat for their positive performances.

"They are completely ready to be protagonists in the team, they are very important players," he said.

Leeds manager Steve Evans described Wootton's second-half own goal as a "cruel" way for his team to exit the competition.

"It's a cruel way to go out of the cup," he said. "We were quite resolute and I can't ask my players to have given any more.

"I felt for Scott Wootton. He got caught in two minds and he'll be hurting after that."