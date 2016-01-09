Florida Cup: 'Galo Doido' steals the scene in the tournament ceremony

The most illoustrous of the 2016 Florida Cup guests is still being expected - and expectations are high. When Atletico does arrive on North American soil next Monday in Fort Lauderdale, however, a whole structure will be awaiting to welcome Galo's delegation.

It was up to 'Galo Doido' (Portuguese for Crazy Rooster) being the highlight of this Friday's opening ceremony for the tournament, at Disney's Orlando park complex. Approached by the fans present, the team's mascot posed for pictures and has stolen the scene among directors and international media alike.

Atletico's president, Daniel Nepomuceno, was also there to appraise the event, along side executive director Adriana Branco and commercial director Joao Gomide.



Nepomuceno's press conference as the 2016 Florida Cup gets to a start (Foto: Rodrigo Hoschett/ Atlético / Goal Brasil)

"I would like to thank for the invitation, for this opportunity that is presented not only to Atlético, but to the Brazilian teams that will be participating in such a well-organized tournament, that carries the Disney brand, in the beggining of this season. This brings credibility and, most of all, hope of change in football. We need to cross every frontier and show our most valuable asset: the quality of Brazilian football", Nepomuceno said.

Florida Cup brings together some of the most renowned teams around the world, such as Germany outfits Schalke 04 (Alvinegro's opponent on Wednsday, Jan. 14, in Ft. Lauderdale) and Bayer Leverkusen. Not forgetting that Galo will also face Corinthians on Sunday, Jan. 17 in Boca Raton as part of the team's first challenge of the 2016 season.