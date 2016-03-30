Fomenko: Yarmolenko must make Premier League move

Ukraine winger Andriy Yarmolenko has been urged by his national team manager to consider moving to a Premier League club.

Yarmolenko hit the winner in Monday's 1-0 friendly victory over Wales and Mykhaylo Fomenko said the Dynamo Kiev player needs to make a step up in class.

"If he is wanted by the top English clubs then yes, he can show his best in the Premier League and he must do this," Fomenko said.

"He is the leader of our team and leader of our squad."

Arsenal and Everton are among the English top-flight clubs to have been linked with Yarmolenko.