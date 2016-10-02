Fonte disappointed not to take all three points

Southampton captain Jose Fonte is confident the goals will come after Claude Puel's side failed to make the most of some gilt-edged opportunities in their 0-0 draw with Leicester City.

Charlie Austin hit the post before missing a relatively simple chance at the King Power Stadium on Sunday, with Nathan Redmond and James Ward-Prowse also guilty of profligacy in front of goal.

However, Fonte – one of several Southampton players who did not travel to Israel for the Europa League tie with Hapoel Be'er Sheva – was adamant that Puel's side will not be as wasteful in future matches.

"I thought that we had more control, more possession in areas that could be dangerous, and created more chances than them," Fonte told Southampton's official website.

"So yes, I am a bit disappointed not to get the three points, but this is a tough place to come. They are a good side and it's another important clean sheet for us but yes, we'll work on our finishing next time.

"It's clear to see that we're a fluid team, creating good chances and getting into good areas, and we had the chances and unfortunately we couldn't put them away – but the goals will come."

The point sees Southampton, who claimed just two from the first 12 on offer, extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to six games, and goalkeeper Fraser Forster believes that they will continue to improve after settling in under the tutelage of their new manager.

"It was always going to be a tough game, especially with all the travelling we've done in the week, but I think the lads who stayed behind really carried us through – they were fantastic," he said.

"It's good to get that momentum and keep building on that. We didn't start the season too well, but the last six games we've really kicked on and shown our quality."