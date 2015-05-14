FOOTBALL: Copa Libertadores: Corinthians 0-1 Guarani

HEADLINE: Patient Guarani eliminate nine-man Corinthians

DATE: 13/05/2015

A patient display from Guarani saw the Paraguayan outfit move into the Copa Libertadores quarter-finals with a 1-0 win over Corinthians on Wednesday.

Guarani led 2-0 after the first leg in Asuncion and seemed content to sit on their advantage as Corinthians launched a barrage of attacks.

But the Brazilian side's efforts would amount to nothing as red cards to Fabio Santos and Jadson made their task even more difficult.

Guarani made the most of the dismissals as substitute Fernando Fernandez tapped home the winner to send them through to the next round 3-0 on aggregate.

After a 2-0 first leg defeat to Guarani, 2012 champions Corinthians' cause for a comeback wasn't helped by two dismissals...

Fabio Santos was the first to see red for two bookable offences, before Jadson's early bath meant an uphill struggle became even tougher for the Brazilians.

And so it proved, Guarani finishing the job in stoppage time, substitute Fernando Fernandez making sure Corinthians also headed for the exit door.

00:00 Pre-match GVs

First half

00:16 Felipe (Corinthians) heads wide from a corner

Second half

00:25 Renato Augusto (Corinthians) slides in but can't connect with Fagner's cross + replay

00:59 RED CARD: Fabio Santos (Corinthians 53') + replay

01:29 RED CARD: Jadson (Corinthians 69') + replay

02:20 GOAL: Corinthians 0-1 Guarani (Fernando Fernandez 91+ 1') + replay

03:12 Full-time whistle

Arena Corinthians, Sao Paulo, Brazil

