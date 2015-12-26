Football League fixtures fall victim to wet weather

Blackburn Rovers' Championship match with leaders Middlesbrough is one of 10 Football League fixtures to be called off due to wet weather on Boxing Day.

Middlesbrough were scheduled to visit Ewood Park and look to at least maintain their two-point lead at the top of the table. However, persistent rain has led to the postponement of the fixture.

In League One, Blackpool's game with Oldham, Bradford City's match with Burton Albion, Barnsley's visit to Bury and the games between Rochdale and Crewe Alexandra and Wigan Athletic and Sheffield United are off.

Accrington Stanley's game versus Carlisle United, Notts County's trip to Hartlepool United, Morecambe's clash with Mansfield Town and York City against Northampton Town are the matches to fall foul of the conditions in League Two.

The Scottish Premier League matches fixtures between Dundee United and Motherwell and Patrick Thistle and St Johnstone are also off.