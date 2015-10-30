Football League Review: Brentford extend winning run, Bristol Rovers move into top half

Brentford secured their fourth Championship win on the bounce as they defeated QPR 1-0 at Griffin Park on Friday.

QPR hit the woodwork twice through Massimo Luongo in the first half and paid the price as Marco Djuricin's second-half strike consigned them to a third successive away defeat.

Matt Phillips and John Swift had chances at either end, but it was Luongo who came closest during the first half.

The Australian rattled the crossbar with a header in the 38th minute before striking the base of the post with a right-footed effort shortly before the interval.

Those misses proved costly for QPR as, 10 minutes after the restart, Toumani Diagouraga's delivery from the left was steered into the back of the net by Djuricin at the near post.

Charlie Austin was introduced in the 63rd minute, but QPR were unable to find an equaliser as Brentford displaced them in 10th position, sending them down to 11th.

Meanwhile, in League Two, Bristol Rovers battled from behind against Cambridge United, with second-half goals from Ellis Harrison and Matt Taylor overturning Barry Corr's opener at the Abbey Stadium.