Football League Review: Carsley's Brentford tenure starts in defeat

Lee Carsley's tenure as Brentford head coach started in disappointment as they fell to a 2-0 Championship defeat at home to Birmingham City on Tuesday.

Carsley, a former Birmingham midfielder, was promoted to the top job after Marinus Dijkhuizen was sacked just three months after being appointed, a 2-1 defeat at home to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday proving the final nail in the coffin.

The change in personnel failed to yield a turnaround in results, though, as Birmingham left Griffin Park with all three points to move into the top six.

Michael Morrison headed home the first in the 71st minute, before Clayton Donaldson chipped in Birmingham's second deep into injury time.

In the Championship's other game, Wolves put uncertainty off the pitch to one side to win 3-0 at 10-man Fulham.

On Monday, owner and chairman Steve Morgan put his 100 per cent shareholding of Wolves up for sale, but on the pitch Kenny Jackett's men were boosted by Tom Cairney's red card for a strong challenge on Adam Le Fondre in the 35th minute.

Le Fondre then got the ball rolling in the 56th minute, before Sheyi Ojo and James Henry also got on the scoresheet at Craven Cottage.

In League One, Burton Albion remain top of the table despite being held 0-0 at home by Sheffield United, but Walsall are now just a point behind after Rico Henry's goal was enough for a 1-0 win at strugglers Scunthorpe United.

Gillingham continued their fine start to the season as Rory Donnelly scored twice in a 5-1 mauling of Fleetwood Town at Priestfield, and Bury moved up to fourth after coming from 2-1 down to win 3-2 at Peterborough United.

Wycombe Wanderers are the new leaders in League Two as Michael Harriman's 70th minute goal saw off Cambridge United, who played the majority of the second half with 10 men after Chris Dunn was sent off for bringing down Gozie Ugwu in the penalty area - Garry Thompson's resulting penalty was saved by replacement Sam Beasant.

Portsmouth were previously top but Paul Cook's side slipped to a 2-1 defeat at home to Exeter City, while Leyton Orient lost for the just the second time this term by the same scoreline at home to Carlisle United.

Plymouth Argyle subsequently climbed to second in the table thanks to a 2-1 victory over Barnet, goals from Graham Carey and Jake Jervis sealing a come-from-behind win.