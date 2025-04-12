Line-up quiz! Can you name Brentford's starting XI from their Premier League win over Arsenal in 2021?
Brentford began their return to the top flight with a memorable win over the Gunners
Brentford ended their 74-year wait away from the Premier League with a stunning 2-0 win over Arsenal.
The first game of the 2021/22 campaign couldn't have gone much better for the Bees as Thomas Frank's side easily pushed aside Mikel Arteta's outfit on a day to savour for those inside the Gtech Community Stadium.
What FourFourTwo wants to know in our latest trivia test is can you name the Brentford starting XI that started that famous victory in West London?
All we want to know from you are the eleven players to have been selected to begin the contest against Arsenal. Nothing else is required.
We are giving you as much time as you need, so there is no need to watch the clock tick away on this occasion.
Struggling with that one elusive name? Don’t worry, you can log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a handy hint!
Remember to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo, and share this quiz with your mates for ultimate bragging rights.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
More football quizzes
Quiz! Can you get 100% on our 2002 World Cup quiz?
Quiz! Can you name the clubs, nations and players who won trophies in the 1990s?
Quiz! Can you guess the team from the line-ups' nationalities?
Quiz! Can you name every team to have ever played in the Premier League?
Quiz! Can you name every player to have scored the opening goal in a Premier League season?
Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.