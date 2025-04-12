Line-up quiz! Can you name Brentford's starting XI from their Premier League win over Arsenal in 2021?

Brentford beat Arsenal 2-0 in their first game back in the top flight for 74 years

Brentford ended their 74-year wait away from the Premier League with a stunning 2-0 win over Arsenal.

The first game of the 2021/22 campaign couldn't have gone much better for the Bees as Thomas Frank's side easily pushed aside Mikel Arteta's outfit on a day to savour for those inside the Gtech Community Stadium.

What FourFourTwo wants to know in our latest trivia test is can you name the Brentford starting XI that started that famous victory in West London?

All we want to know from you are the eleven players to have been selected to begin the contest against Arsenal. Nothing else is required.

We are giving you as much time as you need, so there is no need to watch the clock tick away on this occasion.

Struggling with that one elusive name? Don’t worry, you can log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a handy hint!

Remember to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo, and share this quiz with your mates for ultimate bragging rights.

