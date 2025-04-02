Is Newcastle vs Brentford on TV? Live streams and how to watch Premier League game today

Newcastle ended their long trophy drought by beating Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final last time out

Fresh from their Carabao Cup success, Newcastle host the top flight's form away side, Brentford, in a Premier League game on Wednesday night that won't be televised in the UK. Here's our guide on how to watch Newcastle vs Brentford live streams wherever you are in the world.

Newcastle vs Brentford key information

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Wednesday, 2 April 2025 Kick-off time 7.45m BST / 2.45pm ET Venue St. James' Park, Newcastle TV & Streaming ► Peacock (US) ► Fubo (Canada) ► Optus (Australia) Watch from anywhere Try NordVPN risk-free

Can I watch Newcastle vs Brentford in the UK?

Newcastle vs Brentford has not been selected as one of this midweek round's televised fixtures, meaning live television coverage is not available in the UK.

If you're visiting the UK this week, you can still get your usual coverage by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Newcastle vs Brentford in the US

In the US, you can watch Newcastle vs Brentford on Peacock, which is NBC's streaming service.

Peacock starts from $7.99 a month or $79.99 a year and gets you roughly half of the Premier League games each week.

How to watch Newcastle vs Brentford from anywhere

Not going to be at home this week? Fear not, as one piece of kit may be able to help you watch Newcastle vs Brentford. A VPN – or Virtual Private Network – can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, which is handy for watching football on the move.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to back home, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar loves NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee and 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Can I watch Newcastle vs Brentford in Canada? Canadians can watch Newcastle vs Brentford on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada, with all games shown. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Newcastle vs Brentford in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Newcastle vs Brentford on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99.

Can I watch Newcastle vs Brentford in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Newcastle vs Brentford on Sky Sport Now.

Can I watch Newcastle vs Brentford in Africa? You can watch Newcastle vs Brentford in Africa on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.

