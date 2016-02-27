Football League Review: Gray late show sends Burnley top

Andre Gray's late brace secured a 2-1 win for Burnley at Bolton Wanderers, sending Sean Dyche's Clarets top of the Championship.

Liam Feeney put the hosts ahead but Gray struck his 19th and 20th goals of the season in the last 16 minutes to seal a third successive win for Burnley, who take top spot from Hull after their 0-0 draw with Sheffield Wednesday on Friday.

Early goals from Albert Adomah and Grant Leadbitter earned Middlesbrough a 2-0 win at Fulham in front of the watching Jose Mourinho, with Aitor Karanka's men now level on points with Hull.

With fourth-placed Brighton and Hove Albion not in action, Derby County could have made up ground on the leaders but were beaten 2-1 at Wolverhampton Wanderers, George Saville netting the winner for Kenny Jackett's men.

Cardiff City closed the gap on the top six to three points with a 2-1 home win against Preston North End, while Ipswich Town arrested their recent slide with a 1-0 victory at Huddersfield Town.

Charlton Athletic remain bottom of the Championship after Reading edged a seven-goal thriller at The Valley, winning 4-3. Yaya Sanogo hit a hat-trick but finished on the losing side after Deniss Rakels struck the winner in injury time.

Rotherham United's first win under Neil Warnock - a 2-1 home victory against Brentford - brought the Millers to three points from safety after Milton Keynes Dons lost 3-2 at Blackburn Rovers, with Jordi Gomez scoring an injury-time winner for Paul Lambert's side.

Wigan Athletic closed the gap on Burton Albion to two points with a 3-0 win against Bury, while Nigel Clough's League One leaders were held 0-0 at home by Walsall.

David Ball's late winner sealed a 2-1 win for Fleetwood Town at Coventry City that lifts his side out of the relegation places.

League Two leaders Northampton Town's 10-match winning streak came to an end with a 0-0 draw at struggling Hartlepool United, while Plymouth Argyle closed the gap to 10 points by beating Notts County 1-0 at Home Park.

Oxford United moved five points clear in the division's final automatic promotion place, their 2-1 win at AFC Wimbledon capitalising on Accrington Stanley being held 2-2 at home by Barnet.