Football League Review: Hull held by Wednesday, Vale ease past Southend

Hull City were frustrated in their bid to move four points clear at the Championship summit as Sheffield Wednesday battled to a 0-0 draw at the KC Stadium.

The play-off chasing visitors, who sit sixth, saw Fernando Forestieri strike the crossbar in a promising first-half display.

But the woodwork came to Wednesday's rescue after the break when Sam Clucas hit the post, while Curtis Davis missed a presentable headed opportunity.

Forestieri was dismissed for the second game running after picking up a second yellow card for diving late on, but Carlos Carvalhal's men earned a share of the spoils.

Both Burnley and Middlesbrough can overtake Steve Bruce's side on Saturday when they travel to Bolton Wanderers and Fulham respectively.

In League One, Port Vale overcame fellow play-off hopefuls Southend United 3-1.