Football League Review: Ipswich keep Burnley waiting for first win, Russell rescues Derby

Ipswich Town consigned Burnley to their first defeat since returning to the Championship with a 2-0 victory on Tuesday, while Johnny Russell's late strike salvaged a 1-1 draw for Derby County against Middlesbrough.

Sean Dyche's Burnley side drew their first two games in the second tier and their wait for a first victory of the season continues after strike duo Freddie Sears and David McGoldrick were on target in the second half at Portman Road.

Michael Kightly struck the post, but that was as close as Burnley came as Ipswich secured a victory which ensured they are level on seven points with Brighton & Hove Albion at the top of the table.

Brighton made a dream start at Huddersfield, as Beram Kayal put them in front with the fastest Championship goal since April 2014 after only 17 seconds, but they were unable to secure all three points.

Jacob Butterfield showed why Huddersfield have rejected two bids from Derby for him by equalising in the second half to double the Yorkshire side's points tally.

Middlesbrough looked set to secure their second Championship victory of the season when Kike put them in front in the first half of a clash between two of the promotion favourites at Derby.

Russell lashed home two minutes from time to ensure Paul Clement's men have drawn all three league games as Aitor Karanka failed to get one over another former Real Madrid number two.

MK Dons' encouraging start to life in the Championship continued as Daniel Powell scored the only goal of the game against Bolton Wanderers, while Grant Hanley's late goal gave Blackburn Rovers a 1-1 home draw with Cardiff City.

There were no goals in the games between Nottingham Forest and Charlton Athletic and Rotherham and Preston North End.

Coventry City made it three League One wins out of three by beating Crewe Alexandra 3-2, with Jim O'Brien settling it seven minutes from time after on-loan Newcastle United striker Adam Armstrong scored his fifth goal of the season.

Fleetwood Town won a thriller at Lancashire rivals Bury 4-3, while Blackpool's misery continued as they were beaten 2-1 at home by Burton Albion and Conor Sammon scored twice in Sheffield United's 3-1 victory at Peterborough United.

Barnsley defender Lewin Nyatanga's stoppage-time header consigned Millwall to a 3-2 home defeat, while Gillingham and Walsall moved on to seven points with 2-1 wins at Bradford City and Rochdale respectively.

Leyton Orient and Wycombe Wanderers are the only teams in League Two with maximum points after the former coasted to a 3-0 win over Stevenage and the latter beat Morecambe 1-0 on the road.

Yeovil Town and Dagenham & Redbridge, on the other hand, are yet to claim a point following a 1-0 defeat at York City and a 2-1 home loss over Exeter City respectively.