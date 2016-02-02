Football League Review: Keeper Roche rescues point for Morecambe

Goalkeeper Barry Roche was the hero for Morecambe as his 94th-minute header secured a 1-1 draw at home to Portsmouth on Tuesday night in League Two.

Roche came up for a last-gasp corner to peg back promotion chasing Portsmouth, who edge ahead of Accrington Stanley on goal difference into fifth, while strugglers Yeovil Town move up to fourth bottom after sharing the same scoreline at Luton Town.

Ipswich Town moved up into sixth in the Championship table thanks to their 2-1 win over Reading.

Mick McCarthy's men were forced to wait until the second-half for their first goal but Ryan Fraser latched on to Freddie Sears pass to strike in the 57th minute.

Reading's Gareth McCleary thought he had rescued a point with a penalty just after the hour but Brett Pitman fired an 89th-minute winner to push the Tractor Boys into the play-off places.

Burnley were hoping to move to within a point of the top two with victory against Sheffield Wednesday and Andre Gray gave them an ideal start with his 18th goal of the season after three minutes.

Sean Dyche's side were pegged back by Kieran Lee early in the second half and had to settle for a 1-1 draw that places Wednesday a point and a place outside the play-off positions.

Paul Clement's Derby County were frustrated in a 0-0 draw against Preston North End, while basement boss Bolton Wanderers battled to a 2-2 scoreline at Wolves.

Bolton twice went behind but goals from Wellington Silva and Stephen Dobbie mean they are now four points from safety.

In League One, Walsall went second after an impressive away performance against Doncaster Rovers.

Goals from Sam Mantom and Andy Taylor were enough for the Saddlers as they moved to a point behind leaders Burton Albion.

Port Vale climbed three places after a hard-fought win over Swindon Town at Vale Park – Carl Dickinson grabbing the only goal of the game.

Shrewsbury Town's FA Cup exploits failed to help them find form in the league and they remain one point above the relegation zone after a 2-1 defeat to play-off hopefuls Southend United.